SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 15 Australian shares
staged a half-hearted rebound on Friday following a rally on
Wall Street, and were still on track to end the week lower with
many investors put off by the recent volatility in global
financial markets and commodity prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose a mere 4.52 points, or
0.09 percent, to 4,913.90 by 0207 GMT, having been up as much as
1.8 percent earlier. The benchmark was down 1.5 percent on the
week, extending last week's 5.8 percent drop.
Faring slightly better, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index put on 0.84 percent, or 51.14 points, to 6,160.43.
It was flat on the week, steadying from last week's 2.6 percent
decline.
Sentiment improved somewhat after U.S. stocks posted
their best performance in over a month as a rebound in oil
prices helped fuel a rally in energy shares. But a lower open in
Chinese stocks on Friday quickly dampened the mood.
Much of the market's angst stem from a recent meltdown in
Chinese stocks and a sharp depreciation of the yuan. Both events
stoked concerns that Beijing was losing its grip on economic
policy just as the country looked set to post its slowest growth
in 25 years.
"Some sense of stability does seem to have been wrestled
into the Chinese yuan this week, but the Chinese equity markets
have been more immune to muscular shows of state intervention,"
said Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG.
China's CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent in early
trade, following a 2.1 percent rise on Thursday. The index was
still down an eye-watering 14 percent so far this year.
Reflecting the jittery mood, Australia's oil and gas
producers such as Woodside Petroleum pared early gains
to be up a mere 0.6 percent. Woodside shares were up as much as
3.9 percent earlier.
The big four banks were mixed, while global miners BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto both rose by around 2
percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
In New Zealand, Spark, SKY TV and Fletcher
Building were among the best performers, but Ryman
Healthcare fell 0.7 percent.
Volumes remained tepid as many investors are still on
holidays or have been sidelined by recent volatility.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Rebecca Howard in
WELLINGTON; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)