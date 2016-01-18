By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 18 Australian and New
Zealand shares started the week on a sour note, tracking Wall
Street's tumble as deepening oil woes reinforced global growth
concerns.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was hit the
hardest, down 1.7 percent or 105.23 points to 6,062.45. It
touched a one-month low at 6,035.88, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the November-December rise. A break below would
target 5,989.03.
There were no gainers and the biggest losers were Tower
, down 6.1 percent and Nuplex, down 4.7
percent. A dearth of local data meant investors remain focused
on offshore events for direction.
"Equity markets and commodities continued to decline as
fears for global growth weigh, with the Chinese economy at the
centre of these concerns," said ASB Chief Economist Nick
Tuffley.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7 percent or 36.9
points to 4,855.9 by 02:04 GMT. It briefly touched its lowest in
2-1/2-year, but managed to recoup some losses after investors
cheered a shake up in the nation's home renovation sector.
Shares in No.1 grocery chain Woolworths jumped 5
percent after it announced plans to sell or wind up its hardware
unit 'Masters' due to ongoing losses.
At the same time, conglomerate Wesfarmers announced
it was expanding with a A$705 million acquisition of UK-based
home improvement retailer Homebase, sending its stocks 3 percent
higher.
Still, the benchmark index remained under heavy pressure,
having dropped 7.6 percent this year on declining commodity
prices and concerns about China's economic growth.
Energy shares took a severe beating with Santos
down 8 percent to its weakest in 20 years, while Origin dropped
around 6 percent. LNG and Oil Search were also
down by more than 5 percent.
Mining stocks skidded anew with BHP Billiton down
3.1 percent, holding just above 10-year lows, while Rio Tinto
shed 2.5 percent to stand near its weakest since 2009.
Financial stocks also fell with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking
Group and National Australia Bank off by more
than 1 percent.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)