SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 21 Australian shares
bounced on Thursday as funds bought beaten down stocks of
companies that offer a reliable dividend payment including the
major banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1 percent to 4,893.1 by
midday, though that only recovered part of Wednesday's sharp
losses.
Technically, dealers said the index was deeply oversold
having fallen 7.5 percent in less than three weeks, so a bounce
was not unexpected. There was also evidence of solid support
under the 4,830 level.
Dividend stocks were all in demand with Commonwealth Bank
, Westpac and National Australia Bank
major contributors to the rise in the overall index.
Miner OZ Minerals Ltd led the gainers with a jump
of over 7 percent after reporting strong production figures.
Woodside Petroleum announced a sharp fall in 2015
sales revenues and warned impairment charges were likely to be
in the range of A$1 billion to A$1.2 billion pre-tax.
Its shares, however, still managed to edge up 0.3 percent to
A$25.45. Dealers noted the stock had already discounted a lot of
negative news having touched its lowest since mid-2005 on
Wednesday. This time last year it was trading above $34 a share.
Detention camp operator Broadspectrum fell 1.6
percent after advising shareholders to reject a takeover bid
from Ferrovial SA.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.43
percent or 26.87 points to 6,086.85.
Christchurch-based Hamilton Hindin Greene broker James
Smalley said volumes were thin with most investors sitting on
their hands ahead of the upcoming earnings season.
While people are aware of the macro forces at play they are
"focusing on the micro" and given the low interest rate
environment "investors will be pretty happy to stay exposed to
the market," he said.
The biggest gainers included Auckland Airport, up
1.2 percent while the biggest losers included Nuplex,
down 2 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole & Rebecca Howard; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)