MELBOURNE Jan 22 Australian shares jumped more
than 1 percent by midday on Friday, propelled by hopes of more
stimulus in Europe, profit upgrades from two companies, and
rebounds in iron ore and oil prices, which also helped the New
Zealand market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 62.3 points, or 1.3
percent, to 4,926.3 by 0223 GMT, adding to a 0.5 percent rise on
Thursday.
Fund managers and dealers said the gains were mostly driven
by comments from the European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi that raised hopes of further stimulus and a rebound in
oil prices from 12-year lows which prompted some short-covering,
but they questioned how sustained the rally would be.
"There's a bit of value coming in...but I don't see a sharp
recovery out there," said Sean Fenton, a portfolio manager at
Tribeca Investments.
Gains in major miners on the London market flowed through to
the ASX, helped by a halt on iron ore exports from one of
Brazil's biggest ports, which drove iron ore futures prices
up 2 percent.
Top miner BHP Billiton jumped 8 percent, on track
for its biggest gain since June 2009, while Rio Tinto,
Australia's top iron ore producer, rose 4 percent. Fortescue
Metals Group rose 7.6 percent and Atlas Iron
soared 15 percent.
The market's top performer was Treasury Wine Estates
, which soared 15 percent to a record high of A$9.07
after it said sales to China had been strong ahead of Chinese
New Year.
Shares in Medibank Private also soared to a record
high, up as much as 21 percent, after upgrading its forecast for
full-year earnings from its health insurance business by more
than 25 percent.
"There was a bit of positive momentum in the market on the
back of that, but it's hard to see more catalysts next week,"
said Chris Tynan, a dealer at Arnhem Investment Management.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent, or 38.45 points, to 6,119.35.
Telecommunications company Spark NZ, up 2.3
percent, was one of the most active stocks after a company
called Zero Commission said it was going to make a discounted
offer for shares in Spark to its smallest shareholders. Spark
told investors it did not endorse the offer.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)