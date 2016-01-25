SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, SYDNEY Jan 25 Australian
shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday as a rally in oil
markets pushed the index to a 10-day high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.24 percent or 60.8
points to 4,986.7 by 0140 GMT, near the session high of 4,986.7
points - the highest since January 15.
Energy shares underpinned gains. Origin Energy Ltd
rose nearly 4 percent to hit a 10-day high of $4.13 a share,
while Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 3.3 percent to hit a
one-week top of $26.38 a share after oil rose more than 10
percent on Friday.
"The latest rebound in oil, combined with European and Japan
central bank's hinting at further stimulus, has provided a
short-term reprieve for what so far this year, can be described
as a nervous and punishing market," said Gary Huxtable, client
adviser at Atlantic Pacific Securities.
Mining stocks edged lower, with BHP Billiton down
0.2 percent, while Rio Tinto shed 1.2 percent after
hitting weakest since 2009 last week.
Financial stocks firmed, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank
all up more than 2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading
slightly higher early Monday after Wall Street fared better and
on stronger oil prices. The index was up 0.4 percent or 22
points at 6.143.97 in early trading.
Macquarie Equities Investment Advisor Brad Gordon said the
Kiwi market might drift higher over the rest of the session, in
particular as the Australian market looked set for a strong
open.
Trade, however, is light with the capital city of Wellington
on holiday. Gordon said investors are also treading water ahead
of the reporting season due to kick off mid-February.
The biggest gainers were A2 Milk, up 4 percent
while Nuplex was up 3.5 percent. In the other
direction, Trade Me was down 1.7 percent while Port of
Tauranga was down 0.8 percent.