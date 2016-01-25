WELLINGTON, Jan 26 New Zealand shares were
slightly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off, pulled
lower by further weakness in oil prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.3 percent, or 17 points, at 6,157.9.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was closed for Australia Day.
Wellington-based First NZ Capital Broker Philip Hunter said
the weaker tone in offshore markets coupled with a holiday in
Australia means "it will be very much a day of treading water in
New Zealand as investors await developments offshore."
Leading the slide was A2 Milk, down 2.7 percent and
Trade Me, down 2.6 percent. In both cases, volumes were
extremely light. In the other direction, Coats Group
was up 2.1 percent.
Hunter said with no local drivers the market may just
continue to drift down over the session.
"We are just going to see a fairly quiet day, albeit it a
bit weaker," said Hunter.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard)