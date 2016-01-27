By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 27 Australian shares fell
0.7 percent on Wednesday, led by losses in energy and banking
stocks, while New Zealand and much of Asia put on modest gains
on Wall Street's strength.
But sentiment in financial markets was fragile as oil
prices, which bounced overnight, fell yet gain.
Chinese share markets extended Tuesday's rout, falling more
than 1 percent and underscoring a nervous backdrop as investors
brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in
the global day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 33.5 points to 4,972.5
by 0257 GMT, having rallied 1.8 percent Monday. It was still
well off a two-year trough of 4,803.9 touched last week.
The downturn in oil drove WorleyParsons down 8.3
percent. Oil Search fell nearly 5 percent after it
reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower oil
and gas prices.
Origin Energy skidded 4.6 percent, pulling closer
to a 11-year trough touched last week.
Financial stocks also came under pressure, with Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, ANZ Banking Group and
National Australia Bank all down more than 1 percent.
Mining stocks edged lower, with BHP Billiton down
0.3 percent, while Rio Tinto shed 1.2 percent, not far
from its weakest since 2009. Fortescue Metals skidded
3.2 percent.
The discretionary sector, however, bucked the market with
consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi up 2.5 percent,
nudging closer to a record peak touched in 2009.
Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index was in positive territory, up 0.3 percent or 19.77
points to 6,161.52.
A2 Milk posted the biggest gains, trading up 3.8
percent and reversing its 1 percent loss the previous session.
Accounting software company Xero rose 2.6 percent
and Meridian Energy increased 2.2 percent.
Telecommunications company Spark rose 1.1 percent
after Morningstar raised its rating to hold from reduce.
Steel Tube led losses, falling 0.9 percent, while
Kiwi Property Group edged down 0.3 percent after
releasing sales growth figures.
Stocks on the move
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)