SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 3 Australian and New
Zealand shares fell on Wednesday, joining a global retreat as
sliding oil prices took a heavy toll on energy firms and fuelled
worries about the health of the world economy.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.1 percent, or
103.12 points, to 4,890.20 by 0211 GMT. It fell as far as
4,885.90, its lowest in over a week.
Almost every sector was in the red. Oil and gas producer
Santos skidded 7.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum
slumped 4.1 percent.
Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
were also under pressure with BHP shedding 4.2 percent.
The big four banks were not spared and National Australia
Bank suffered a 5.5 percent drop.
The mood across the Tasman Sea was just as sombre. New
Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.70 percent, or 43.25
points, to 6,136.83.
Even a surprisingly upbeat employment report failed to cheer
investors. New Zealand's jobless rate dropped to 5.3 percent in
the fourth quarter, reaching its lowest since March 2009.
"Net on net, we feel the data reduce the odds of an OCR cut
in the near term. We'd go so far to say as they rule out March
completely and favour an ongoing watchful stance from the RBNZ,"
said Philip Borkin, senior economist at ANZ.
In a closely watched speech, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler
also gave no hint that a rate cut was imminent, saying the
current low inflation environment is unlikely to prompt the bank
into action.
"It would be inappropriate to attempt to offset the low oil
price effect through the OCR," he said.
However, he said monetary policy will continue to be
accommodative and recognised that most of the risks facing the
economy are on the downside.
A big drag on the New Zealand market was dual-listed
Australian banks. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
fell 4.5 percent, while its Australia-listed shares
shed 3.1 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)