MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON Feb 5 Australian shares
fell 0.7 percent by mid-session on Friday, led down by the big
banks ahead of U.S. jobs and Chinese foreign exchange reserves
data, and by consumer stocks on disappointing retail sales in
December. New Zealand shares held steady.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 38.5 points
at 4,941.9 as of 0206 GMT, reversing nearly a third of
Thursday's gains.
"People have been selling our banks -- it's more of a macro
play. They're shorting the (Australian) dollar and shorting the
Australian banks. We are the global play on China," said Chris
Weston, a dealer at IG Markets.
As a major exporter to China, Australia's markets are often
used by investors as a proxy for China, as they have limited
access to Chinese markets.
Investors were positioning ahead of China's foreign exchange
reserves report due on Sunday, watching to see how big an
outflow of capital there was in January. If the outflow was
bigger than expected, markets will turn more volatile.
"Anything linked to China will come off," Weston said.
Among the consumer stocks, APN News & Media fell
the most, down 7.5 percent, after rival News Corp
reported a drop in quarterly earnings for the
fourth quarter in a row.
Resources stocks helped limit the market's losses, with top
global miner BHP Billiton up 3.8 percent, top
Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining up 4.4 percent
and Alumina Ltd up 6 percent.
Whitehaven Coal fell 6.7 percent despite reporting
a return to the black for the half year to December and flagging
it expects coal prices to start recovering next year.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
virtually unchanged at 6.137.12 with investors treading water
ahead of company earnings reports kicking off over the next few
weeks.
The biggest gainers were Air New Zealand, up 3.0
percent and Ryman Healthcare, up 1.8 percent.
The biggest losers included Nuplex, down 2.4
percent and Steel & Tube, down 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Rebecca Howard; Editig by Simon
Cameron-Moore)