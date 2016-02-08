SYDNEY Feb 8 Australian shares fell on Monday,
extending losses into a second session, as a weaker Wall Street
weighed on market sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 percent, or 18.2
points to 4,958 points by 0049 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.1
percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed
on Monday for a public holiday.
Although edging lower, traders said the losses were less
than expected, considering the weak end to trading in the United
States.
"Though we a down there was an expectation we could be down
quite substantially today.. .on the back of U.S. markets getting
an absolute tailing on Friday night, Nasdaq absolutely
plummeted," said Evan Lucas, market strategist, IG Markets.
Financials led the index down, with shares in ANZ Bank
and National Australia Bank falling more than
1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corporation both fell more than 0.5
percent.
The worst-performing counter was money transfer service
Ozforex, which fell nearly 40 percent to hit an
all-time low after it said it had terminated takeover
discussions with Western Union.
Meanwhile, shares in Asciano Ltd rose more than 2
percent, to hit an all-time high of $9.14 a share as the bidding
war for control of the Australian freight transport operator
escalated.
Miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
shrugged off the broad weakness, rallying nearly 1 percent on
an upturn in the iron ore market, which last week recorded its
biggest seven-day gain since April.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)