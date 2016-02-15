(Corrects currency denomination of deal value in 12th
paragraph)
By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 15 Australian shares
rallied 0.8 percent, pulling away from earlier 2-1/2-year lows
on Monday as a Wall Street bounce brought relief to hard-hit
resource companies and helped stocks recoup some of last week's
heavy losses.
New Zealand stocks, meanwhile, soared on takeover news.
The Australian share price index futures rose 1.1
percent, or 51.95 points to 4,814.00 by 01:27 GMT. The benchmark
shed more than 4 percent last week, its second largest decline
this year.
Global miners lead the charge after a 12 percent surge in
oil prices on Friday brightened the mood following another tough
week for commodities.
BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals rose
more than 5 percent each, while Rio Tinto added 2.8
percent.
Helping on Monday were better-than-expected earnings results
with Broadspectrum jumping 6 percent, after its first
half net profit tripled, while the company also upgraded
earnings guidance. The firm manages Australia's offshore
immigration detention camps.
Packaging firm Amcor was another strong performer,
up 8.7 percent after strong growth in tobacco packaging
businesses.
But there was not much love for top coal rail hauler Aurizon
Holdings, down 8 percent after it reported a 23 percent
slide in first-half core profit. It also warned of little growth
prospects.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.4
percent or 83.7 points to 6,017.66 as Nuplex and
Diligent soared on takeover news.
Nuplex jumped 29.5 percent after it received a
takeover bid from Belgium-based speciality chemicals
manufacturer Allnex Belgium SA/NV that values the company at
around NZ$1.05 billion.
Hamilton Hindin Greene Investment Advisor Grant Williamson
said investors had responded positively but noted the offer is
highly conditional and many investors may wait to see how it
plays out although there will also be some quick profit takers.
Diligent jumped 26 percent on news Insight Venture
Partners is looking to buy it for $4.90 per share in cash, which
values Diligent at $624 million.
He noted the company was largely viewed as "ripe for the
picking" as most of its business is done in the U.S. and
"normally when you get to a certain size you come on the radar,"
he said.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)