WELLINGTON/SYDNEY Feb 17 Australian shares ran
out of puff on Wednesday following a two-day rally, but New
Zealand eked out a third session of gains as solid profits
whipped a2 Milk Company's stock price into a froth.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was a touch lower at
4,909.90 by 1257 GMT, taking a breather after amassing around 3
percent over the past two days.
In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
climbed 0.34 percent, or 20.48 points, to 6,095.85,
having earlier risen as much as 1.0 percent to a one-week week.
a2 Milk Company was the star performer, shooting up
more than 20 percent at one stage.
Investors cheered after the company posted first half net
profit of NZ$10.1 million ($6.6 million), thanks to strong
demand for its infant formula product, a dramatic improvement
from NZ$0.1 million in the prior year.
"It was a very solid result and they upgraded their guidance
going forward. They are doing very nicely," said Adrian Vance,
investment advisor for Forsyth Barr.
Shares in a2 Milk have since come off the highs and were up
5.9 percent, a magnitude that was more in line with their
Australia-listed counterparts.
"People were obviously a little over-enthusiastic in the
first few hours in New Zealand and since Australia opened there
has been quite a bit of profit taking at these higher levels,"
Vance added.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group received a
less enthusiastic response from the market after reporting a 4
percent rise in first quarter unaudited cash profit.
ANZ shares drifted in and out of negative territory and were
last up 0.7 percent.
Investors were clearly unimpressed with Woodside Petroleum
, which posted a 99-percent plunge in annual net profit.
Shares in the oil and gas company slid nearly 6.0 percent.
Not helping sentiment in the energy sector was renewed
weakness in oil prices overnight.
