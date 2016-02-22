SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 22 Australian shares
climbed to a three-week peak on Monday, lifted by improving
risk appetite and upbeat earnings at home, while New Zealand
stocks took a breather after last week's 3.5 percent rally.
The S&P/ASX 200 index powered up 0.6 percent or
29.804 points to 4,983.2 by 02:49 GMT. The benchmark rallied
nearly 4 percent last week, having erased the previous week's
losses. Still, the index is 2.1 percent down this year, having
been rocked by worries about global growth and tumbling oil
prices.
Gains were across the board with industrial stocks the star
performers. Logistics provider Brambles surged 9
percent to touch its highest in nine years after reporting a net
profit gain of nearly A$300 million.
The share price of Bluescope Steel, Australia's
biggest steelmaker, scaled its highest in more than a year after
first-half net profit doubled.
Miners also gained after a rise in metal prices and iron
ore, Australia's top export earner.
Fortescue Metals Group jumped 8 percent to a
three-month peak, while Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
gained between 2 and 3 percent.
The better mood spread to financials which have suffered
from a general risk aversion in recent weeks.
Macquarie Group led the pack with a jump of 1.5
percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank and Westpac rose around 0.5
percent.
Strong earnings lifted health insurer NIB Holdings
7.3 percent on an encouraging outlook.
But the market gave some energy stocks a wide berth on
concerns about a general oversupply of oil.
Santos and Woodside Petroleum dropped
around 1.5 percent each.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.28
percent or 17.18 points to 6,124.53 as the index stabilised
after five consecutive sessions of gains the previous week.
Freightways led losses, falling 3.2 percent, after
the delivery company said in its half-year earnings results that
it was cautious in its outlook given global market volatility.
Auckland Airport lost 1.42 percent as investors
took profits after the company's shares rose as much as 3.9
percent and hit an all-time high on Friday. The company had
reported half-year net profit rising 25 percent on a tourism
boom.
Health software company Orion Health Group edged
down 0.73 percent while Nuplex Industries lost 0.79
percent.
Steel products supplier Steel & Tube Holdings was
the biggest gainer, rising 2.7 percent after the company posted
a half-yearly jump in net profit after tax of 47 percent on
Friday.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Charlottle Greenfield; Editing
by Eric Meijer)