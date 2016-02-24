SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 24 Australian shares fell
on Wednesday as a renewed slide in oil prices took a heavy toll
on the resources sector, but encouraging earnings from
healthcare firms helped lift New Zealand stocks.
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed around
1.6 percent, or 78.69 points, to 4,900.90 by 0157 GMT, stepping
back further from a three-week peak of 5,035.60 set a day
earlier.
Among the worst performers, engineering firm WorleyParsons
slumped more than 10 percent after reporting a big drop
in profit and scrapping its interim dividend.
BHP Billiton declined 6.8 percent, while fellow
global miner Rio Tinto slid 5.3 percent. Oil and energy
producer Santos fell 4.5 percent.
"Today's market movement is not surprising given what we saw
in the U.S. overnight and considering what's happening to oil
prices," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
Oil prices extended sharp falls from the previous session
after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and
industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
The major banks were not spared either, with all big four
lenders down over 2 percent.
In contrast, gains in New Zealand's healthcare sector helped
push the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 0.84 percent, or
51.61 points, to 6,227.28.
Healthcare firm Ebos Group rose 5.0 percent after
announcing its half-year net profit after tax rose 18.9 percent.
Aged care and retirement village operator Metlifecare
climbed 6.5 percent as investors cheered a threefold
surge in its half year net profit.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in
WELLINGTON; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)