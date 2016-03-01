MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, March 1 (Reuters)- - Australian shares
rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday shored up by the big banks and
miners, after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data stoked
hopes that Beijing would take further steps to boost growth. New
Zealand shares rose 0.3 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.4 points to 4,901.3 as
of 0235 GMT.
The top three banks were all up around 0.9 percent, while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 2 percent.
Among the miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
both rose more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals
Group and Whitehaven Coal rose 5 percent, with
investors betting China's efforts to boost growth would lift
demand for iron ore, coal and metals.
Gold miners shone after bullion prices touched a four-year
high. Newcrest Mining jumped 5.9 percent.
Overall gains were capped as several companies traded
without rights to their dividends, including heavyweight
Telstra Corp, down 4.5 percent, and Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank and Bega Cheese, both down more
than 5 percent.
The market's biggest loser was law firm Slater and Gordon
, which plunged 35 percent to a record low of A$0.375.
It has lost over half its value since reporting a half-year loss
on Monday and flagging it was in restructuring talks with its
lenders.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 21.38
points to 6,252.25, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street.
The biggest gainers were Orion Health Group, which
added 3.6 percent and Auckland Airport, up 2.6 percent.
Fletcher Building, down 2.5 percent, was the
biggest loser.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)