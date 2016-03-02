By Colin Packham and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 2 Australian shares
rose 1.5 percent to an eight-day high on Wednesday as investors
cheered data showing the domestic economy beat all forecasts to
grow at its fastest in almost two years, while New Zealand
stocks scaled a near two-month peak.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 77.25 points to 4,999.5
points by 0105 GMT, building on a 0.85 percent gain on Tuesday.
Analysts said the market was drawing support from better
than expected GDP figures, giving a boost to sentiment already
brightened by upbeat U.S. economic data overnight.
Australia's economy grew an unexpectedly fast 0.6 percent
last quarter as gains in consumer and government spending offset
the heavy drag from a global mining downturn.
"U.S. financials were the top performing sector in the S&P
500 overnight, and a lot of that bullishness has spilled over to
Australia. We have had a strong performance from the banks,
which make up 48 percent of the index market capitalisation,"
said Angus Nicholson, market analyst, IG Markets.
"After all this, Q4 Australian GDP beat estimates quite
significantly, which adds fuel to the bullish view on the
Australian economy."
Financials stocks rose 1.3 percent, leading Australia's
benchmark higher. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
rose more than 4 percent to a near one-month high of
$24.07 a share, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd
, Westpac Banking Corp and National
Australia Bank each rose more than 3 percent.
Energy companies received some support as the price of oil
rose 2 percent on Tuesday, driving Woodside Petroleum Ltd
to gains as much as 5 percent.
Miners Fortescue Metals Group, BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd all rallied more than 3
percent as the price of iron ore firmed.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.34
percent, or 20.56 points, to 6,302.29, near the session high of
6,309.88 - the highest since January 5.
Dual listed ANZ Bank and Westpac Bank were
the best performing companies.
ANZ said on Wednesday it would break up its global wealth
division to focus on improving returns and capital efficiency in
insurance and superannuation.
The biggest losers included Sky City, down 1.4
percent.
