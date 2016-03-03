SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 3 Australian shares
climbed 0.8 percent on Thursday as gains in commodity prices
lifted the mining sector, while upbeat U.S. jobs data gave a
fillip to risk sentiment generally.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40 points to 5061.5,
adding to Wednesday's 2 percent rally and its highest in almost
two months.
A break of the February peak of 5,073 would be bullish
technically and could open the way for a rise toward 5,300.
The gains were led by resource stocks after iron ore climbed
above $51 a tonne to levels last seen in October. The ASX 300
Metals & Mining Index rose 2.4 percent to its highest
since mid-November.
BHP Billiton Ltd put on 3.2 percent, aided further
by news it and Vale SA had reached a deal with Brazil
to cover the costs of a deadly dam spill in November.
The better mood in markets globally helped the banks, which
were still basking in the glow of surprisingly strong economic
growth figures out on Wednesday.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group led the way
with a rise of 2.5 percent, bringing its gains since Tuesday to
more than 7 percent.
That was the largest two-day rise since late 2011 and
reflected in part how short speculators had become on banking
stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a
record high, with gains across consumer, telecoms and banking
stocks. The index added 0.66 percent, or 41.68 points, to
6,354.75.
The biggest gainers included Fletcher Building
which rose almost 3 percent, while Spark added 1.8
percent and Meridian Energy 1.8 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Kim Coghill)