SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 4 Australian shares climbed to a two-month peak on Friday after gains in commodity prices underpinned the mining and financial sectors, while New Zealand stocks struck a record high, yet again.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.3 percent or 16.4 points to 5,098.1 by 01:45 GMT. The benchmark is up 4.5 percent so far this week and if sustained, it would be the biggest increase in nearly five months.

The next big target is 5,183.63, the 76.4 percent retracement of the January-February move and could open the way to 5,300.

The gains were led by resource stocks after iron ore climbed above $51 a tonne to levels last seen in October.

BHP Billiton Ltd put on 2 percent, with investors brushing aside a two-notch credit ratings cut by Moody's. Rio Tinto added 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals Group outperformed them both with a jump of 3 percent.

The better mood in markets globally helped the banks with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Group up around 0.8 percent.

Construction material supplier CSR jumped 3.4 percent to touch a one-year peak after it announced a A$150 million share buyback.

The medical and property sectors, however, were out of favour with the ASX 200 A-REIT index off 2 percent and the ASX 200 Healthcare index 1.3 percent lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record high at 6,423.26 and was poised to show another week of strong gains with a 3.1 percent increase. It is up 1.5 percent so far this year.

As of 0240 GMT, the index stood 0.6 percent, or 39.06 points, higher at 6,419.92 as investors were cheered by a better night on Wall Street.

The biggest gainers included Restaurant Brands, up 8.6 percent after the company entered a conditional agreement to buy QSR Pty Ltd, an Australian company which owns and operates 42 KFC stores in New South Wales, Australia. Retailer Kathmandu was trading up 1.9 percent.

The biggest losers included Orion Health Group, down 3.2 percent and Skellerup, down 0.8 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)