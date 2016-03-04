By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 4
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 4 Australian shares
climbed to a two-month peak on Friday after gains in commodity
prices underpinned the mining and financial sectors, while New
Zealand stocks struck a record high, yet again.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.3 percent or 16.4
points to 5,098.1 by 01:45 GMT. The benchmark is up 4.5 percent
so far this week and if sustained, it would be the biggest
increase in nearly five months.
The next big target is 5,183.63, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the January-February move and could open the way
to 5,300.
The gains were led by resource stocks after iron ore climbed
above $51 a tonne to levels last seen in October.
BHP Billiton Ltd put on 2 percent, with investors
brushing aside a two-notch credit ratings cut by Moody's. Rio
Tinto added 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals Group
outperformed them both with a jump of 3 percent.
The better mood in markets globally helped the banks with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Group
up around 0.8 percent.
Construction material supplier CSR jumped 3.4
percent to touch a one-year peak after it announced a A$150
million share buyback.
The medical and property sectors, however, were out of
favour with the ASX 200 A-REIT index off 2 percent and
the ASX 200 Healthcare index 1.3 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a
record high at 6,423.26 and was poised to show another week of
strong gains with a 3.1 percent increase. It is up 1.5 percent
so far this year.
As of 0240 GMT, the index stood 0.6 percent, or 39.06
points, higher at 6,419.92 as investors were cheered by a better
night on Wall Street.
The biggest gainers included Restaurant Brands, up
8.6 percent after the company entered a conditional agreement to
buy QSR Pty Ltd, an Australian company which owns and operates
42 KFC stores in New South Wales, Australia. Retailer Kathmandu
was trading up 1.9 percent.
The biggest losers included Orion Health Group,
down 3.2 percent and Skellerup, down 0.8 percent.
