By Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 16
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 16 Australian shares
edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from their
biggest one-day loss in three weeks in the previous session,
drawing support from stronger financial stocks and despite
weakness in resources.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1 percent or 4.77
points to 5116.2 by 0125 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on
Tuesday.
"The banks are covering off the weakness in materials and
energy, which is not surprising given iron ore fell about 5
percent overnight - the sixth consecutive daily fall," said
Chris Conway, head of research and trading at the Australian
Stock Report.
Financials were the strongest sector, firming 0.22 percent,
led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which rallied nearly
1.5 percent. Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd rose 0.6 percent, while National Australia Bank
and Westpac Banking Corp both rose nearly
0.5 percent.
Strength in financials offset the mining sector's weakness
as prices of key commodities fell. Shares in Rio Tinto Ltd
fell more than 1 percent, while BHP Billiton Ltd
fell more than 2 percent.
BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on
Wednesday he saw iron ore prices falling, with oversupply set to
keep them "lower for longer".
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.19
percent or 12.63 points to 6,565.7 points. The benchmark closed
up 0.17 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a record top of
$6,607.86, the 12th consecutive daily gain and the longest rally
since October, 2015.
Manufacturers of dairy products gained as global dairy
prices sank at a fortnightly auction. Lower milk prices mean
lower costs for companies which buy in milk.
A2 Milk rose 1.84 percent and shares in
Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, rose 0.15 percent
Paint and resin company Nuplex lost 2.33 percent, Z
Energy fell 1.64 percent and Fletcher Building
was down 1.44 percent.
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield)