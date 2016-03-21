MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, March 21 New Zealand
shares hit a fresh record high on Monday propelled by
yield-hungry investors, while Australian shares slipped 0.5
percent as mining and energy companies were hurt by weaker
metals and oil prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up
10.09 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,633.59 as of 0204 GMT after
touching a record 6,649.61, and looked set for its third session
of gains.
Investors are shifting funds out of bank deposits and into
shares in search of higher returns as interest rates have been
cut to record lows, said Grant Williamson, a broker at Hamilton
Hindin Greene.
"I think we'll find that will continue for a while, because
as term deposits mature people are looking to see what
alternatives there are, given what the banks are offering is
pretty low," Williamson said.
Logistics group Mainfreight and insurer Tower
led the market up.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 27.42
points to 5,155.70 by 0209 GMT, more than wiping out last
Friday's gains. Volume was thin at the start of a
holiday-shortened week.
"We're going to be range-bound for the entire calendar
year," predicted Don Williams, chief investment officer at
Platypus Asset Management.
He said there was little to drive the market higher as share
price valuations were factoring in higher earnings growth than
was achievable this year.
"The best of the earnings growth has been seen, and it's
just going to be a tougher year this year," Williams said.
Three of the big four banks dropped more than 1 percent,
while Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.4 percent.
The top two miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, both fell around 1 percent.
Energy stocks were among the biggest losers, with AWE Ltd
and Beach Energy both off about 5 percent.
Virgin Australia jumped 9.3 percent to A$0.38 after
securing a A$425 million ($323 million) loan facility from its
four major shareholders: Air New Zealand, Etihad
Airways, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Group, giving
it breathing room to review its capital structure.
Air New Zealand, which provided nearly a third of the
facility in line with its stake in Virgin, rose 1 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Kim Coghill)