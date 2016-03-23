SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 23 Australian shares
declined on Wednesday afternoon as weakness in miners and
financials dragged on the broader market, while New Zealand
stocks edged closer to all-time highs.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 25.02
points to 5,141.6 by 0130 GMT. The benchmark, which closed
little changed on Tuesday, hit a more than a two-month high last
week.
"The market needs new news to generate further upside and we
need some hard hitting news to push it down because we have had
some bearish news recently," said Chris Weston, chief market
strategist, IG Markets.
"We are in this key juncture in terms of price action."
Financials led the benchmark down, falling 0.26 percent as
several of Australia's largest banks came under pressure. Shares
in National Australia Bank Ltd fell more than 1.5
percent, while Westpac Banking Group Corp and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia each fell nearly 0.5
percent.
In contrast, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
edged higher, which traders attributed to a recent
Goldman Sachs note that reiterated its positive view for the
bank.
Australia's large mining firms were hit by weak commodity
prices. BHP Billiton Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group
each fell nearly 1.5 percent.
Shares in Woodside Petroleum Ltd declined 0.5
percent on news its joint venture partners have decided to halt
plans to build the Browse floating liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project off Australia in the face of challenging market
conditions.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely
flat on Wednesday, edging up 0.10 percent or 8.47 points to
6,672.712 - near a fresh record high of 6,686.6.
Air New Zealand rose 0.7 percent and milk company
A2 led gains, rising 3.1 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, edged up 0.2
percent after the company posted a jump in half-year net profits
that were in line with expectations.
Auckland Airport lost 1.1 percent while Fletcher
Building fell 2.7 percent.
Meridian Energy Ltd gave up 0.5 percent as
investors took profits after the stock rose 2.8 percent on the
previous session.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Reporting by Charlotte
Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)