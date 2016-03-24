SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 24 Australian shares
fell to their lowest in three weeks on Thursday, while their New
Zealand counterparts recoiled from yet another record high as
investors turned defensive ahead of the Easter long weekend.
Australian and New Zealand financial markets will be shut
from Friday and reopen on Tuesday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.18 percent,
or 60.47 points, at 5,081.80 by 0210 GMT. It fell as far as
5,069.20, reaching a low not seen since March 3. On the week, it
was down about 2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 6,675.68, having earlier climbed 0.3 percent to an
all-time high of 6,692.08. The index has been setting successive
record highs since Friday. On the week, it was up 0.8 percent.
Analysts said an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) earlier in the month and expectations of more
policy easing have helped underpin appetite for stocks.
"When you bring down interest rates, the valuation of stocks
goes up and I think that's what the Reserve Bank has managed to
do," said Brad Gordon, investment adviser at Macquarie Equities.
Among the gainers on Thursday, online auction company Trade
Me put on 1.6 percent, while Fonterra's fund,
which provides investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy
exporter, rose 0.2 percent.
Accounting software company Xero eased 0.5 percent
and steel company Steel Tube lost 2.2 percent.
In Australia, banking stocks were a major drag on the index,
led by a near 6 percent drop in Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group shares.
ANZ disappointed investors after it flagged bad debt charges
of more than A$900 million ($677 million) for first-half 2016,
A$100 million more than its previous guidance.
The bank said this was due to its exposure to pockets of
weakness associated with low commodity prices in the resources
sector and in related industries.
The warning cast a shadow over the entire sector.
Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and
National Australia Bank all suffered losses of between
2 percent and 4 percent.
Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON)