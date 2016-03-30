* Australia stocks bounce off lows but upside limited
* Wary over financial sector's exposure to slowing mining
industry
* NZ shares extend rally, low interest rates help
By Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 30 Australian shares
edged away from near one-month lows on stronger commodity
prices, but Wednesday's session was characterised by caution
over the financial sector's exposure to a slowdown in the mining
industry.
That circumspection checked enthusiasm seen in global
riskier assets after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signaled
a slower pace of rate increases this year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 percent, or 20.84
points, to 5025.4 by 0212 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on
Tuesday when the index hit 4,998.5, the lowest since March 2.
The market rose as much as 1 percent when trading began, but
underlying concerns about the exposure of country's largest
financial stocks to a slowing mining sector eroded much of the
gains.
"Even though the weaker U.S. dollar has helped material
stocks in particular, it hasn't helped the banks with concerns
continuing about their exposure to the materials sector," said
Angus Nicholson, market analyst, IG Markets.
The U.S. dollar fell after Yellen set a cautious outlook for
policy tightening, leaving markets wondering if there will be
even one hike in U.S. interest rates this year.
Financials, which pared much of the morning gains, still
managed the feat of being the strongest performing sector with a
gain of 0.18 percent, probably reflecting the sharp selloff in
recent sessions.
Shares in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Westpac
Banking Corp and National Australia Bank each
rose more than 0.5 percent.
In contrast, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
, which last week warned about increasing bad debt
charges due to a downturn in the resources sector, fell 0.5
percent.
Australia's materials sector also edged higher. Shares in
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd saw some of the strongest
gains, rallying more than 2 percent after UBS said the iron ore
miner has the capacity to reduce gearing to below 40 percent by
mid-2019.
Shares in BHP Billiton Ltd rose 0.3 percent, while
Rio Tinto Ltd rose nearly 0.5 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.16 percent or 10.90 points to 6,687.23, continuing its steady
rise as record low interest rates have lured investors away from
bank deposits and toward higher yielding stocks.
The biggest gainers were consumer retailer the Warehouse
Group, which rose 1.1 percent and accounting software
company Xero, which was up 1 percent.
Z Energy gained 0.3 percent as the fuel retailer
extended its gains made on Tuesday on news it had settled its
fuel dispute with New Zealand Customs.
The biggest losers were Vector, down 2.1 percent
and Meridian Energy, off 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney & Charlotte Greenfield in
Wellington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)