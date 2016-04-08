By Charlotte Greenfield
| WELLINGTON, April 8
WELLINGTON, April 8 Australian shares edged down
on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower amidst renewed worries
about global growth and profit-taking before the earnings
season.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 20.479 points to 4,943.60
by 0148 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.41 percent on Friday and was
headed for a weekly drop of 1.6 percent, its third week of
losses.
"We have been expecting for a number of weeks that the risk
of the U.S. market moving into profit taking mode will drag the
Aussie market down in the first half of April," said Mathan
Somasundaram, quantative strategy analyst at Baillieu Holst.
Somasundaram said the U.S. earnings reporting season will
coincide with upcoming school holidays in Australia, when local
fund managers would typically trim exposure to more volatile
stocks.
Financial companies led losses with Bank Of Queensland
falling as much as 6.8 percent as brokers cut targets.
ANZ lost 1.72 percent and Westpac was
down 1.25 percent.
Oz Minerals lost 4.66 percent as the company
announced a cost saving program.
Iluka Resources fell 6.32 percent after saying on
Thursday that its zircon reference price would be reduced by 10
percent in the second quarter.
Evolution Mining led gains, rising as much as 8.9
percent as the company reported record gold output.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also fell,
losing 0.55 percent or 36.960 points to 6,718.27.
However, the index was poised to close up 0.32 percent for
the week, its eighth weekly gain in a row as New Zealand's
record low interest rates prompted investors to seek higher
returns in stocks.
Casino operator Sky City lost 3.57 percent after
its CEO announced on Thursday that he was resigning.
Accounting software company Xero fell 1.98 percent
and Genesis Energy lost 1.12 percent.
Kiwi Property fell 1.37 percent after the property
company announced it was acquiring a 50 percent interest in a
shopping centre, which would be funded through a new bank loan.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides
investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, rose 0.35
percent as the dairy co-operative announced it was opening a new
distribution centre at Auckland Airport for its New
Zealand consumer business.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)