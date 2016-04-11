By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 11 Australian and New
Zealand shares were held back on Monday, with gains in natural
resources undermined by financial stocks, dogged by an increase
in poorly performing loans and a scandal over interest rate
fixing.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.4 percent or 19.70
points to 4,917.900 by 02:10 GMT. The benchmark lost 1.2 percent
last week and hit a one-month low in the last session.
Banking stocks were again a drag on the index, led by a 1.2
percent drop in Westpac Banking Corp over suspected
rigging of benchmark interest rates.
Macquarie Group dropped 1.3 percent, while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) shares
fell 0.8 percent.
Chris Conway, head of research and trading at Australian
Stock Report, said the sector's share price outlook will be
dictated by the outcome of the banks' earnings due out next
month.
"It will depend on whether there is any deterioration in bad
debt and on their liabilities to the mining sector," he said.
Investors could not find a good reason to buy shares in the
leisure sector with Nine Entertainment down 2.8
percent, while gambling companies Crown and Tabcorp
were both off 3 percent and 2.7 percent.
But the energy sector outperformed in the wake of a rally in
oil prices. WorleyParsons jumped 3.7 percent, Origin
Energy climbed 3.4 percent and Santos rose
2.35 percent.
Miners also received a boost with BHP Billiton up
0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 0.8 percent.
Fortescue Metals jumped nearly 4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased
slightly in early trading Monday, down 0.3 percent or 2 points
at 6,728.18.
Yet, it remained within reach of a record peak touched
earlier in the month. The index rose 0.3 percent last week, the
eighth consecutive week of gains.
Brad Gordon, investment advisor for Macquarie Equities said
a dearth of local data meant the New Zealand market is largely
tracking Australia's market.
Looking ahead, he said investors may take some direction
from the U.S. earnings season as it kicks off.
The biggest gainers were Sky City, up 3.5 percent
and Nuplex, up 3.4 percent. Nuplex is benefiting after
its independent directors unanimously recommended Allnex Belgium
SA/NV's NZ$1.05 billion ($715.68 million) takeover bid.
In the other direction, Air New Zealand shed 1.6
percent. Gordon said it was probably due to some profit taking
after its recent strong run.
