By Colin Packham and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 12
rose more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday as stronger commodity
prices and support for financials underpinned the benchmark,
rebounding from a five-week low touched last week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent or 30.5
points to 4,961.1 by 0220 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.12 percent
on Monday when the index rebounded from a five-week low of
4,893.5 hit late last week.
"The index was towards the low side of the range and I think
that has encouraged some bargain buying," said Chris Conway,
head of research and trading, Australian Stock Report.
Financials led the index higher, rising nearly 0.5 percent.
Shares in National Australia Bank Ltd, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group and Macquarie Bank Ltd
all rose more than 2 percent.
Analysts attributed the rise in financials, which have been
under pressure, to technical buying.
Australia's resource companies rose on the back of stronger
commodity prices.
Shares in Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
rose more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals Group
Ltd rose nearly 1.5 percent.
The strength of resources, and recovery made by financials
offset weakness in food stocks.
Shares in Blackmores Ltd fell nearly 4 percent as
prices hit a near six-month low, while Bellamy's Australia Ltd
fell more than 7 percent amid confusion about Chinese
tightening of regulations on purchase of foreign goods online.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent or 15 points to 6.709.71 Tuesday, the third consecutive
session of losses.
The biggest gainers were Orion Health Group, which
was up 9.5 percent on news it has inked deals to provide its
services in England and Scotland.
The biggest losers included A2 Milk, which shed 6.3
percent as investors continue to mull the risk of increased
Chinese regulation.
