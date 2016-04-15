By Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 15 Australian shares
climbed 0.4 percent on Friday to a three-week high as all
sectors but resources rose in low trading volume ahead of a
weekend meeting of oil producers.
The S&P/ASX 200 index, which has gained the past
three days including 1.3 percent on Thursday, added 20.4 points
to 5,139.0 by 0208 GMT. It hit 5,144.1 in late morning trade,
the highest level since March 23.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see a bit of a deeper pullback
(later today) given just how hard the local bulls have run this
week," said Chris Conway, head of research at Australian Stock
Report. "Indeed, a pullback would probably be a healthy
outcome."
News that China reported annual first-quarter growth of 6.7
percent, in line with expectations, had no impact on trading.
The benchmark is poised for its best week since early March,
up over 4 percent so far. The previous three weeks had losses.
Defensive healthcare stocks were among Friday's top
performers with Ansell, Sirtex and Mayne
Pharma up between 3.5 and 6.4 percent.
Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia rose 5.3
percent after China clarified rules for online imports of infant
formula, which meant the company could continue normal
operations in the country.
China raised tariffs on online retail imports on April 8,
but also published a "positive list" that tightened restrictions
on some products including milk powder being imported through
cross-border websites.
The move sparked sharp falls in the share prices of food and
dairy companies in close trade partners like Australia as
investors scrambled to understand the impact.
The Big Four banks including ANZ Banking Group and
Westpac were mostly flat as investors remained on the
sidelines ahead of earnings reports in early May.
Miners were in the red with Rio Tinto down about 2
percent and Fortescue losing more than 4 percent. BHP
Billiton was an outlier, up 0.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index on Friday
hit another record high, 6,840.04 points. In afternoon
trading, the index was up 0.2 percent or 15.4 points at
6,839.25.
The New Zealand market has hit records the past three
sessions as investors look for yield in a low interest rate
environment.
The biggest gainers included Vital Healthcare, up
1.4 percent, and Sky TV, 1.2 percent. Infratil
was down 1.5 percent.
