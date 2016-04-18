MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, April 18 Australian shares
slipped on Monday, hurt by a profit warning from Qantas plus
sliding mining and energy stocks after talks by oil exporters on
freezing output collapsed.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up to
touch a fresh record of 6,855.57.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.09 points to 5,147.40
by 0254 GMT, erasing some of Friday's gains.
Qantas was the biggest loser in the index, falling as much
as 14 percent to a five-month low after warning that travel
demand had softened and reporting that domestic and
international yields declined in March.
Energy stocks were the main losers behind Qantas, with Beach
Energy, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil
Search down between 4 and 7 percent.
Among miners, South32 fell the most, losing 3.6
percent. Top miner BHP Billiton, which also produces
oil and gas, fell 3 percent, while Whitehaven Coal and
Oz Minerals both fell 2.3 percent.
Real estate agency McGrath Ltd, which got listed in
December, lost one-third of its value after cutting its profit
forecast due to "an unforeseen low volume of listings and sales
in the first half of April", which it expected to persist.
On the positive side, toll road operator Transurban Group
jumped as much as 2.6 percent to a record A$11.58 after
reporting a 15 percent jump in proportional toll revenue in the
March quarter.
For more individual stocks activity click on
In New Zealand, low interest rates have been pushing
investors towards stocks to seek higher returns than bank
deposits offer, causing the benchmark index to regularly reach
records.
Evolve Education rose 1.98 percent after the
education company announced the acquisition of six early
childhood centres.
Fuel distributor Z Energy gained 1.93 percent on
lower oil prices and after announcing quarterly fuel volumes
were higher than a year ago.
Fletcher Building fell 1.72 percent, while health
software company Orion Health Group fell 0.72 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)