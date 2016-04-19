By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 19
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 19 Australian shares
climbed to a 3-1/2-month high on Tuesday, while New Zealand
stocks reached another record after a sudden reversal higher in
oil prices whetted appetite for risk assets from equities to
commodity currencies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index bounced 1 percent or 53.745
points to 5,190.800 by 0325 GMT. The benchmark eased 0.4 percent
in the previous session. A sustained break above brings in sight
the year's high of 5,331.4.
Gains were broad-based with energy companies leading the
rally after a bounce in oil prices. Engineering services
WorleyParsons rose almost 6 percent, closely followed
by Origin Energy up 5.6 percent.
Miners also gained sharply as a recovery in iron ore prices.
BHP Billiton jumped 5.2 percent to ground last trod in
November, while Fortescue Metals Group leapt nearly 6
percent.
Rio Tinto added 3 percent even though it cut its
2017 production guidance from its Australian iron ore mines.
Investors took comfort in the 11 percent rise in first
quarter iron ore shipments and confirmation it was on track for
a record 350 million tonnes in 2016.
"In the short term Rio's guidance is being maintained and
that comes as the iron ore price is high," said Shaw & Partners
analyst Peter O'Connor."
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index touched
another record high for the fifth session in a row at 6,867.43.
It edged up 0.1 percent or 8.84 points to be last at 6,860.40.
The benchmark has gained 8.4 percent so far this year.
With few local drivers, investor attention is focused
offshore where quarterly earnings are driving sentiment.
The biggest gainers were the New Zealand stock exchange
, up 2.0 percent and Heartland Bank, up 1.7
percent.
In the other direction, Comvita <CVT.NZ. was down 1.4
percent while Sky City was down 1.0 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)