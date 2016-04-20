By Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 20
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 20 Australian shares
rose nearly 0.5 percent on Wednesday as stronger commodity
prices pushed the index to more than a 3-1/2-month high, with
miners leading the way.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33 percent, or 17.1
points to 5,205.8 by 0253 GMT, near the session high of 5,232.7
- the highest since January 5. The benchmark rose 1 percent on
Tuesday.
"It is all about the miners today on the back of iron ore
rallying more than 4 percent overnight," said Chris Conway, head
of research and trading, Australian Stock Report.
BHP Billiton Ltd rose nearly 3 percent to hit a
five-month high, while Rio Tinto Ltd rose 3.5 percent
to hit a high of nearly A$52 a share - the highest since
October, 2015.
BHP Billiton on Wednesday cut its fiscal 2016 iron ore
production guidance by 10 million tonnes to 260 million tonnes
due to bad weather and rail maintenance, further reducing ore
shipments into an oversupplied global market.
While Australia's commodities sector enjoyed a strong start
to the session, the country's financials segment weighed on the
index.
Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
fell more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Australia Bank Ltd fell nearly
0.5 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.13 percent, or 9.04 points, to 6,864.00 on Wednesday.
Accounting software company Xero lost 1.43 percent,
while casino operator Sky City fell 0.78 percent.
Mighty River Power dropped 1.86 percent on some
profit taking after the company's quarterly results met
investors' expectations.
Dairy company A2 Milk rose 2.17 percent as an
auction held early on Wednesday morning showed global milk
prices had risen for the second auction in a row.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides
investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, also rose
a more modest 0.35 percent.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Reporting by Charlotte
Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)