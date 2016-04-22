SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 22 Australian shares
edged lower on Friday, mirroring softness across much of Asia
after disappointing earnings from the likes of Microsoft and
Google parent-company Alphabet soured sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down about 0.2 percent, or
7.9 points, at 5,264.8 by midday, having earlier fallen as much
as 0.9 percent. The benchmark, which rose the past three days,
was still up more than 2 percent for the week.
Investors took profits on many mining firms that rallied
hard recently on the back of higher iron ore prices. South32
and Fortescue Metals lost between 2 percent to
4 percent, recoiling from multi-month peaks.
The major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
eased, while the big banks were mostly firmer though
Commonwealth Bank was flat.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.5
percent, or 33.8 points, to 6,872.4, taking a breather after
reaching record peaks in the past seven sessions. It was up 0.4
percent on the week.
Forsyth Barr Investment Advisor Dave Schaper said trading
was likely to remain subdued for the rest of the session.
The biggest gainers included Contact Energy and
Kathmandu, both up 1.2 percent.
In the other direction, Air New Zealand shed 2.8
percent.
Australian and New Zealand stock markets will be shut on
Monday for a holiday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Rebecca Howard in
Wellington; Editing by Richard Borsuk)