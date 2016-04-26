By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 26
Zealand shares dipped on Tuesday, mirroring softness across much
of Asia with investors wary of taking big positions ahead of key
policy meetings this week.
Policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan
(BOJ) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) are dampening
appetite for risk assets, traders and analysts said.
While the Fed is considered certain to stand pat on interest
rates, expectations are divided on whether the RBNZ will cut or
stay on hold.
A Reuters poll of 23 economists shows the vast majority
expect rates to be kept steady at 2.25 percent, while markets
imply around a 50-50 chance of a cut on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent or 46.56 points to 6,819.55.
Macquarie Equities Investment Advisor Brad Gordon said the
lack of catalysts means that the market is likely to remain
fairly subdued. He said the main focus would be on the central
bank's policy decision on Thursday.
Spark added 1.1 percent, benefitting from news of
management changes.
In the other direction, Meridian Energy shed 2.3
percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index skidded 0.4 percent or 19.4
points to 5,216.900. The benchmark gained 1.5 percent last week,
having touched its highest since early January.
Shares in mining companies eased on the back of a slip in
prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner. The
steel-making mineral has leapt 51 percent so far this year, but
bears are increasingly sceptical that the recent rally will
last.
Fortescue Metals was among the worst performers of
the top 200 companies, with a drop of nearly 6 percent. Fellow
miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 2.6
percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Banks, however, were mixed with National Australia Bank
and ANZ down 0.7 percent, while Commonwealth
Bank and Westpac Bank were up between 0.8
percent and 1 percent.
