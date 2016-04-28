SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 28 Australian shares
edged up 0.6 percent on Thursday as firmer oil prices buoyed the
energy sector and a billion-dollar takeover bid for clothing
company Pacific Brands stirred speculation of more merger
activity.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.89 points to 5,217.6
by 0355 GMT. The gains largely reversed losses suffered on
Wednesday and still left the index 0.4 percent lower for the
week so far.
Sentiment was supported by talk the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) could cut interest rates to a record low of 1.75
percent next week following Wednesday's surprisingly low reading
on inflation.
Pacific Brands Ltd was easily the best performer,
jumping 23 percent to its highest since late 2010 after agreeing
to an all-cash buyout offer from U.S. clothes giant HanesBrands
Inc.
The offer values Pacific Brands at A$1.1 billion ($836
million).
Shares in Australian oil companies got a lift after oil
climbed on Wednesday while some major producers beat gloomy
expectations. Woodside Petroleum Ltd added 2.1 percent
and Santos Ltd 2.3 percent.
The mood brightened overnight when BP posted an 80
percent drop in first quarter profits but still beat market
forecasts and maintained its dividend.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.3
percent or 18.9 points to 6789.3.
The market was restrained by the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand's decision to skip a chance to cut interest rates on
Thursday, though it did say further easing might be needed in
coming months.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)