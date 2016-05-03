SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 3 Australian shares rose
more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday, recouping all the losses in
the previous session, despite the country's fourth largest bank
posting its biggest decline in half-year cash profit since 2008.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.75 percent, or 39.3
points to 5,282.3 by 0319 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.18 percent
on Tuesday.
Financials led the index higher, rising 0.75 percent as
market sentiment was buoyed despite Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group posting its biggest half-yearly decline
in cash profit since 2008 and slashed dividends for the first
time in seven years on rising corporate defaults triggered by a
mining downturn.
"A lot of investors seem to be indicating that this might be
the low point for ANZ and that had a positive impact on the
index and the view that the worse maybe over for financials,"
said Angus Nicholson, market analyst, IG Markets.
ANZ rose more than more than 4 percent, while Commonwealth
Bank of Australia Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd
both rose more than 1.5 percent. Westpac Banking
Corporation - the other member of Australia's Big
Four banks rose nearly 1 percent.
Australia's largest miners, Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP
Billiton Ltd both fell more than 2 percent as Chinese
iron prices retreated.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25
percent or 15.83 points to 6,807.65 on Tuesday.
New Zealand's biggest poultry processor Tegel Group Holdings
Ltd jumped as much as 10 percent after its debut on the
New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday.
Air New Zealand rose 2.78 percent as the airline
held its investor day presentation and said the fuel price
outlook and record tourism to New Zealand continued to be
favourable.
Sky TV lost 1.85 percent and telecommunications
operator Spark fell 1.76 percent.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Reporting by Charlotte
Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)