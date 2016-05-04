MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON May 4 Australian shares
sank 1.3 percent on Wednesday with resources shares among the
hardest hit on fears of further declines in metal and oil
prices.
Big banks also fell as investors took profits on strong
gains in the previous session after the country's central bank
cut interest rates to a record low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 68.34 points to
5,285.50 by 0304 GMT, wiping out half of the market's gains from
Tuesday.
Investors were rattled by a bounce in the U.S. dollar
overnight on prospects of a rate hike. That pounded mining and
energy stocks which had rallied over the past three months on
U.S. dollar weakness that had driven gains in commodities
prices.
"There's concern that what we saw last night could be
ongoing and that a lot of the commodity prices that bounced so
strongly, including iron ore and oil, will moderate towards the
middle of recent ranges," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets.
Top miner BHP Billiton tumbled nearly 10
percent at one point in its worst fall since November 2008 after
prosecutors in Brazil sued it and its partner Vale
for $44 billion for a tailings dam collapse that killed 19
people and polluted a major river.
Rivals Rio Tinto and South32 fell more than 6 percent, while
Fortescue Metals Group fell more than 4 percent.
Gold miners also fell as gold prices dipped with the U.S.
dollar's rise. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining
slid more than 4 percent.
"The market's very fragile at the moment," said Martin
Angel, a dealer at Patersons Securities. "The miners have all
had a good rise recently. People are deciding to take some money
off the table."
The major banks all fell 0.7 to 1 percent. National
Australia Bank is due to report half-year results on
Thursday, following weaker-than-expected profits from Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp earlier
this week.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent, or 7.91 points to 6,835.86, dominated by losses in Air
New Zealand and Xero.
Air New Zealand dropped 4.2 percent, as investors took
profits after a jump on Tuesday on a positive outlook for fuel
prices and tourism given at the company's investor day
presentation.
Retirement village operator Metlifecare led gains,
rising 2.3 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides
investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, edged down
0.34 percent after a fortnightly auction showed global dairy
prices fell 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Kim Coghill)