SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 5 Australian shares wavered either side of flat on Thursday as weakness in mining stocks warred with encouraging results from National Australia Bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 3.4 points or 0.06 percent to 5,274.5 by 0540 GMT, a steadier performance after Wednesday's 1.5 percent drop.

The market had firmed earlier when NAB's shares hit a six-week high on news its cash profit rose 6.5 percent in the first half, meeting market expectations.

That was a relief given recent worries that bad debts and rising regulation costs would depress profit margins. The bank was last up 2.5 percent at A$27.98.

Another gainer was casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd which added 4.2 percent to a four-week peak after it reduced its exposure to the ailing Macau gambling sector.

Crown cut its stake in Macau-based casino operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, making A$1.07 billion ($803.25 million) in the process.

Less lucky was mining giant BHP Billiton which lost another 2 percent following Brazil's decision to launch a $43.5 billion civil lawsuit against BHP and SA for the collapse of a dam at a mine last year.

BHP has now shed 11 percent in just two sessions, the largest such fall since the global financial crisis in 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.76 percent or 51.99 points to 6,876.49 on Thursday.

Meridian Energy rose 2.54 percent, while Auckland Airport was up 2.02 percent.

Air New Zealand continued to fall, down 1.21 percent, as investors took profits after the airline's shares soared 3.9 percent on Tuesday, the day of the company's investor presentation.

Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, edged down slightly. The dairy exporter said on Thursday that it would cut its Australian farmgate milk price, while offering the amount cut in loans to farmers. ($1 = 1.3321 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)