By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 9 Australian and New
Zealand shares edged lower on Monday, after disappointing trade
figures out of China revived concerns about global growth and
dented sentiment for equities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4 percent or 21.046
points to 5,271.0 by 0353 GMT, pulling away from a six-month
high set last week.
"There is some divergence between weak economic numbers
coming through and (recent strong) market performance," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets,
referring to recent U.S. jobs and China trade data.
He said a tumbling Australian dollar, down 3
percent last week, did not help sentiment with international
investors kept on the sidelines.
Stocks in the material sector were the hardest-hit with
Orica skidding 11 percent to touch its lowest since
late February.
The world's largest maker of mine explosives slashed its
forecast sales volumes and halved its dividend to weather a
prolonged mining slump after reporting a 10-percent fall in
half-year profit.
Falling nickel and iron ore prices weighed on mining stocks
with Rio Tinto off 2 percent and BHP Billiton
down nearly 1 percent. Fortescue Metals also dropped
1.4 percent.
Financials were also on the skids after two of Australia's
biggest banks, ANZ Bank and Westpac, said they were
investigating suspected fraud from home loan borrowers who rely
on foreign income.
ANZ, which traded ex-dividend, slipped 4 percent,
while National Australia Bank and Westpac edged
0.1 percent lower. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
managed to rise 0.7 per cent after it posted third-quarter cash
profit of A$2.3 billion, on track for an annual record.
Defying market gloom was the energy sector, buoyed by rising
oil prices. Whitehaven Coal jumped 7.5 percent and
Santos gained 3.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.1 percent or 7.75 points at 6,890.36.
The biggest gainer were Contact Energy, trading up
1.9 percent.
In the other direction, Sky Network Television
continued to tumble, down 6.7 percent. The stock lost ground
Friday when it said its subscriber numbers were expected to fall
further this financial year.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)