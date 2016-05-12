* Australia shares fall after 5 days of gains
* AMP, Westpac among top losers on index
* Miners, energy among top gainers
* NZ steadies after touching record on Wednesday
By Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 12 Australian shares ran
out of steam on Thursday to drop 0.6 percent after five straight
days of gains, with financials weighing down the index following
Wall Street's weak lead.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.6 percent, or 31.09
points to 5,340.1 points by 0148 GMT. The index hit a 9-month
high on Wednesday before ending at 5,372.30 points.
The S&P/ASX 200 has risen for seven out of the last 10
sessions and is on track for its third straight monthly rise.
Despite recent gains, it is up a mere 1 percent so far this
year.
"Weak leads from the United States overnight have dampened
bullish sentiment at home and abroad," said Tim Nicol, client
adviser at Atlantic Pacific Securities.
Nicol also blamed softer-than-expected corporate earnings
for Thursday's sell-off.
"It would be no surprise if we see some more downside
pressure in the short term."
Financials led the losses on the index with Australia's top
wealth manager AMP tumbling to a one-month low. It
dropped more than 6 percent after posting a near 39 percent fall
in first-quarter cashflow at its Australian wealth unit.
No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp was down 4 percent
after trading ex-dividend. Other banks were mixed with
Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank
up 0.5 percent each and ANZ Banking down 0.2 percent.
Energy shares were in the black helped by an overnight
bounce in oil prices with Woodside Petroleum, Origin
and Santos up 1.7-3.6 percent.
Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Northern Star
Resources were also up.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
rose 0.5 and 1 percent respectively. Fortescue jumped
nearly 5 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely
unchanged on Thursday, inching up 1.84 points to 6,946.18 after
hitting a record high on Wednesday.
Investors shrugged off a weak night on Wall Street and were
largely treading water with few driving factors.
The index was weighed by a 2.0 percent fall in Xero
after the company reported another full year net loss.
In the other direction, Sky Network Television
added 2.2 percent on some bargain-hunting after the stock fell
sharply on a downbeat forecast.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)