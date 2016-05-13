SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 13 Australian shares
dipped on Friday with modest losses in the major miners and
banks a drag on the market, while New Zealand shares dithered
under a record high set earlier in the week.
The subdued performance came after Wall Street ended mixed
while most commodity prices fell. Caution ahead of U.S. retail
sales data due later also kept most buyers at bay.
"This week's most important U.S. data release is April
retail sales," analysts at Westpac said, adding an encouraging
outcome would reinforce the Federal Reserve's view that the
domestic economy is growing at a moderate pace.
Comments from a few Fed officials overnight pointed to
growing pressure within the U.S. central bank to raise rates in
coming months.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.6 percent, or
29.8 points, to 5,329.5 by 0242 GMT. The benchmark is still up
0.7 percent this week, having peaked at a nine-month high of
5,425.2 on Wednesday.
Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
each shed over 2 percent. All the big four banks were down more
than 1 percent.
In contrast, APN News & Media jumped 12 percent
after a successful capital raising. The media firm is also in
talks to spin off its New Zealand business and merge it with the
local business of Australia's Fairfax Media.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 6.928.3, holding under a record high of 6,961.8 set on
Wednesday. On the week, the benchmark was up 0.4 percent.
Xero recovered after falling on its full year
result and was trading up 7.8 percent. Investors also remain
upbeat about Orion Health Group, up 3.3 percent.
In the other direction, Mighty River was down 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Rebecca Howard in
Wellington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)