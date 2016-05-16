SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 16 Australian shares
rallied 0.7 percent on Monday, helped by solid gains in
healthcare stocks, while the New Zealand market held near recent
record levels.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was up 35.3 points, at
5,364 by 0318 GMT, not far from an all-time peak of 5,425.2
touched last week.
Last week, the benchmark index capped six consecutive weekly
gains and is up 1.3 percent for the year.
Much of the increase came from health stocks with the index
up 2.3 percent to touch an all-time record.
"It's a combination of international investors attracted to
the sector due to the falling Australian dollar and local
investors playing catch up with the share market's 2016 high,"
said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Primary Health Care jumped 5.4 percent, having
bounced from a two-month low touched on Friday, while Sonic
Healthcare soared to its highest in nearly one year.
Sirtex Medical leapt nearly 4 percent.
McCarthy said part of the attraction to the stocks of
Primary and Sonic was the companies' large offshore income
streams. The Australian dollar has fallen around 4
percent so far this month.
Banks were also in the black with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National
Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group up between 0.6 and 1 percent.
Among the miners, BHP Billiton rose 1.3 percent and
Rio Tinto 0.9 percent.
But the energy sector was struggling with Whitehaven Coal
off 2.4 percent, having jumped 10 percent last week.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was subdued
with a 0.1 percent rise to 6,923.72, pausing from a record peak
of 6,961,7 set last week.
Casino operator Sky City led losses, falling 4.6
percent as investors sold off shares after a three-day trading
halt. The company announced last week that it was launching a
rights issue to raise NZ$263 million.
Telecommunications company Spark lost 1.1 percent
while Might River Power fell 0.65 percent.
Meridian Energy edged down 0.4 percent after
announcing its retail sales volumes decreased in April.
Kiwi Property Group rose 0.3 percent after the
property company reported a record after tax profit.
Accounting software company Xero led gains, rising
2.4 percent, as the company continued to recover from its falls
when it announced its full-year results on Thursday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)