SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 19 Australian shares slipped 0.6 percent on Thursday, for a second consecutive session, led by losses in energy and mining stocks, while domestic jobs data showed lower-than-expected growth in employment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 33.66 points to 5,322.50 by 0219 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

Miners were the biggest losers with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto tumbling 4.9 percent and 3.7 percent respectively. Gold miners such as Newcrest and Evolution slumped more than 7 percent.

Energy shares were in the red too with Origin and Santos losing more than 4 percent each.

"(The) gold sector is starting to sell off its recent highs as the gold price in US dollar terms has done virtually nothing over the last 6 weeks," said Mark Lennox, chief executive and client advisor at HC Securities.

"Clients are taking the view that (the) gold price is struggling to find momentum despite the momentum in domestically listed gold plays and as such are removing risk from their portfolios."

On the positive side, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi jumped more than 4 percent after it said it was in early talks for a possible buyout of privately-held rival The Good Guys.

Building materials supplier James Hardie rose over 6 percent on share buyback and positive earnings outlook.

The big banks were mixed with Commonwealth Bank up 0.2 percent, ANZ Banking rising 0.9 percent while National Australia Bank trading 0.2 percent lower.

Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile session as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting signalled a potential interest rate increase in the near term.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.46 percent or 31.85 points to 6,950.78 on Thursday, retracing the gains to record levels made the previous session.

Power companies led losses with Meridian Energy losing 2.51 percent, Genesis Energy down 1.89 percent, and Mighty River Power <MRP.NZ. falling 1.67 percent.

Infrastructure company Infratil lost 1.04 percent after announcing it had acquired a stake in Canberra Data Centres.

Auckland Airport lost 1.73 percent while health software company Orion Health Group fell 1.24 percent.

Heartland Bank continued to gain after announcing on Wednesday that its nine-month net profit had risen 10 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)