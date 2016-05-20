SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 20 Australian shares
staged a modest rebound on Friday after two sessions of declines
led by gains in the mining sector and some of the major banks,
setting the market on track to end the week a touch higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent, or 26.2
points, to 5,349.5 by 0237 GMT, helping the benchmark turn
positive for the week with a 0.4 percent rise.
"If we continue to see steady buying in financials and the
materials and energy sectors hold up, the ASX could finish the
final session for the week in positive territory," said Angus
Nicholson, market analyst at IG.
Mining giant BHP Billiton rose 1.6 percent, while
Rio Tinto put on 2.0 percent. The big banks were
slightly higher except for National Australia Bank
which eased 0.4 percent.
Shares in Oil Search rose 2.5 percent after the oil
and gas explorer agreed a $2.2 billion deal to acquire InterOil
Corp in a move that could pave the way for two rival
liquefied natural gas projects led by global majors to work
together in Papua New Guinea.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was just a
touch softer at 6,900.9, remaining below a record high of
6,988.4 set on Tuesday.
The benchmark was headed for a weekly loss of 0.2 percent.
Ryman Healthcare shed 0.2 percent after the
retirement village operator's full-year results failed to
impress investors.
Casino operator Sky City fell 2.7 percent and New
Zealand Refining lost 3.1 percent.
Infratil rose 0.6 percent after the infrastructure
company announced a NZ$100 million bond offer.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in
Wellington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)