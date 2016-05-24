By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 24 Australian shares were
down for a second day in subdued trade on Tuesday, as falling
oil prices pressured energy firms although miners proved
resilient to more weakness in iron ore.
The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged 0.1 percent lower, or
11.3 points, to 5,306.9 by 0156 GMT. It dipped 0.6 percent in
the last session, having touched its lowest level in two weeks.
The benchmark index has been drifting sideways since scaling
a nine-month high of 5,425.2 on May 11.
Energy stocks were the hardest-hit on renewed weakness in
oil prices with Oil Search down 1.6 percent, having
earlier fallen as much as 2.0 percent to a low of A$6.48.
Whitehaven Coal dropped 3 percent, while WorleyParsons
fell 1.2 percent.
It was another grim day for Australia's top listed travel
agent Flight Centre Travel Group which tumbled 6
percent to a nine-month low. The company issued a profit warning
on Monday, blaming a global airfare war.
Miners, however, managed to offset a 5.4 percent fall in the
price of iron ore, Australia's top export earner.
BHP Billiton rose 0.7 percent, while fellow global
miner Rio Tinto gained 0.4 percent. Fortescue Metals
Group, however, gave up 0.7 percent.
The big four local banks were largely steady to higher with
Macquarie Bank Ltd up 1.2 percent, followed by Westpac
Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
around 0.3 percent higher each.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dipped 0.1
percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent or 34.5 points to 6,873.57, having touched its weakest
since May 6.
The biggest loser was Tower, down 7.3 percent,
after it reported a half year loss. A2 Milk was also
under pressure, down 1.9 percent.
In the other direction Kathmandu was up 2.8
percent.
($1 = 1.4802 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)