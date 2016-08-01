By Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 1 Australian shares
rallied to a near one-year peak on Monday, with gains across the
board as growing speculation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) kept investors bullish in the lead-up to
earnings season.
New Zealand stocks inched up to a fresh all-time high, the
eleventh record since mid-July.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent, or 32.24
points, to 5,594.9 by 0415 GMT, having earlier hit its highest
level since Aug. 11, 2015. The benchmark leapt 6.2 percent in
July, the largest monthly gain in five years.
Energy and mining stocks led the way with markets shrugging
off lower oil and iron ore prices as the focus turned to the
RBA.
The central bank holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday
and the majority of economists expect an interest rate cut of 25
basis points to a new low of 1.5 percent. Out of 49 analysts
polled by Reuters 38 expected more stimulus, largely to curb an
unwelcome slowdown in inflation.
In the energy sector, Whitehaven extended recent
gains thanks to rising coal prices, with the company's share
price up 7 percent. Origin gained 3.4 percent and Oil
Search 2.5 per cent.
The mining sector was also in demand with BHP Billiton
stocks up 1.4 percent and Rio Tinto 1 percent
higher. Gold miner Newcrest Mining added 2.7 percent
while Fortescue Metals Group increased 1.5 percent.
Financial stocks were higher with Commonwealth Bank
and National Australia Bank each up more than 1
percent. Westpac Banking Corp edged up 0.3 percent but
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dipped 0.1
percent.
Australian newspaper publisher and radio broadcaster Fairfax
Media Ltd was among the underperformers, down around 1
percent after it warned of a near A$1 billion writedown.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely
unchanged, up 0.1 percent, or 4.48 points, at 7,352.61 as
investors tread water ahead of the corporate earnings season. It
briefly touched an all-time peak of 7,359.12.
The biggest gainers were Comvita, up 2.0 percent on
some ongoing bargain hunting.
The Fonterra Shareholders Fund was up 1.2 percent
after the dairy giant Monday announced a forecast earnings per
share range for the 2017 financial year of 50 to 60 New Zealand
cents.
The biggest losers include Steel & Tube, down 1.4
percent.
