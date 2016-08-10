SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 10 Australian shares
snapped a four-day winning streak and fell on Wednesday as a
record profit from Commonwealth Bank of Australia was
overshadowed by its cautious economic outlook, while New Zealand
stocks also fell.
CBA, the nation's No. 2 lender, posted its seventh straight
record annual profit but left its final dividend unchanged in a
profit announcement, which also showed a significant rise in
loan impairments.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 23.1 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,529.4 by 0249 GMT. The benchmark is up 4 percent
so far this year.
"The composition of the result was a little bit
disappointing," said IG Markets institutional dealer Chris
Weston.
"The investment case (in bank stocks) has always been show
us a stable dividend structure and none of that's really
changed, but there's very little to inspire in the result."
CBA led the financials lower, down 0.9 percent, while
Westpac Banking Corp declined 0.8 percent and National
Australia Bank fell 0.3 percent. Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group rose 0.9 percent.
Resources stocks also fell after the prices of base metals
and oil lost ground overnight. BHP Billiton was down 1
percent, while spin-off South32 declined 2.2 percent.
BHP rival Rio Tinto was off by 0.9 percent, while iron
ore producer Fortescue Metals Group dropped 2.1
percent.
Energy supplier AGL led energy stocks lower, down 4
percent after posting a net loss, while Origin Energy
dipped 1.4 percent and Santos was down 1.8 percent.
Elsewhere, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media fell 4
percent after also posting a yearly loss, as foreshadowed by the
company.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 index lost 10.92
points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,352.24 as the index took a pause
after four consecutive sessions of gains.
Casino operator Sky City led losses, falling 4.6
percent, poised for its daily biggest percentage loss in 8
years. The company reported full-year profit and revenue growth
which fell short of investor expectations.
"We might get this a bit in the reporting season - where
expectations have just got well ahead of how these companies are
performing," said Grant Williamson, director at broker Hamilton
Hindin Greene.
Power companies also struggled with electricity company
Trustpower down fell 1.5 percent and energy company
Mercury losing 0.9 percent. Fletcher Building was down
0.7 percent and accounting tech company Xero lost 0.4
percent.
