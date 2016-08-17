(Corrects paragraph 8 to say Rio and BHP shares have
underperformed the market over the past 12 months, not for the
year to date)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 17 Australia's share
market fell slightly on Wednesday, led by falls on Wall Street
overnight and poor results in the financial sector, while New
Zealand shares rose after strong local results impressed
investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2 points to 5,529.4,
or a fall of 0.05 percent by 0300 GMT. But the meagre move
masked volatility in individual stocks in response to companies
reporting results.
Australia's largest insurer QBE Insurance Group
posted a 39 percent drop in first-half profit and shares tumbled
by as much as 11.5 percent.
Shares in Sonic Healthcare Ltd rose 6 percent after
the company announced a 30 percent rise in profit.
"Investors have not been very happy with QBE's result and
that's been a big drag on financials as a whole," said Angus
Nicholson a market analyst at IG Markets.
"The real bright spots in the market are the
commodities-related firms that have benefited hugely from a big
collapse in the US dollar overnight...the investor perception
with regard to materials stocks and mining stocks as a whole is
changing quite dramatically."
Shares in mining giant BHP Billiton, which reported
a record loss on Tuesday, added 3.2 percent.
Rio Tinto stock rose 2.4 percent. Both stocks have
underperformed the market over the past 12 months, but have
outperformed the market for the year to date.
Crown Resorts, which reported a drop in profit of 23
percent, added 3.1 percent to its share price as the result was
broadly in line with market expectations.
Shares in diversified real estate group Stockland fell 1.2
percent after the company reported an 8.5 percent rise in
underlying profit.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent or 43.210 points to 7,353.88 on Wednesday.
Fletcher Building was the biggest gainer, soaring
5.1 percent, its biggest percentage gain in nearly three years,
after the company reported a boost in its 2016 earnings.
Heartland Bank rose 3.2 percent, continuing its
gains after reporting on Tuesday that revenues were up almost 9
percent.
Kiwi Property rose 0.9 percent after the company
announced it had secured IAG as an anchor tenant for an office
tower to be constructed at an Auckland shopping centre.
Retirement village operators also gained with Metlifecare
up 1.4 percent and Sumerset up 1.3 percent.
Figher and Paykel Healthcare led losses, losing 1.4
percent while honey company Comvita was down 1.1
percent.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Eric Meijer)