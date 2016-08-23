* Banks, healthcare shares lead gains on benchmark

* Healthscope among top gainers after robust results

* S&P/ASX 200 - 143 shares up, 48 down, 9 unchanged

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 23Australian shares climbed 0.8 percent on Tuesday aided by broad-based gains across all sectors as sentiment was buoyed by better-than-feared results from several large companies in the earnings season so far.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 42.15 points to 5,557.20 by 0115 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.21 percent on Monday.

Banks and healthcare stocks led gains, aided by strong earnings from healthcare services provider Healthscope which posted a nearly 19 percent rise in full year profits.

Australian companies have fared well in the current earnings season which is almost halfway through, Deutsche and UBS analysts wrote in separate 'earnings review' notes.

UBS expects companies to continue to do well in the current financial year helped by a revival in commodity prices and strength in the domestic economy.

Non-resources companies, on average, have already delivered 5 percent growth in market-cap weighted earning per share for the 2016 financial year, although the overall market is set to post an 8 percent drop, according to a UBS research.

"Aggregate earnings trends look set to improve in FY17," UBS said. "The bottom-up and aggregate earnings picture going into FY17 looks reasonable with the domestic economy still defying the naysayers."

Healthscope was among the top gainers on the benchmark, posting its biggest percentage gain in six months.

The "Big Four" Australian banks rose with Commonwealth Bank and National Bank of Australia up about 0.8 percent. ANZ Banking and Westpac climbed more than 1 percent.

Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were up 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Energy shares were mixed with Oil Search off about 1 percent after earnings were hit by a slump in oil prices while Origin and Santos adding 0.6 percent.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched higher on Tuesday, continuing its ascent to a record of 7,481.68 points.

Honey supplier Comvita Ltd slipped as much as 5.5 percent to its lowest since April 5 after it failed to offer any earnings guidance and flagged uncertainties due to new regulations in China, one of its largest markets.

a2 Milk Co Ltd added 3.6 percent following a new five-year supply agreement with Synlait Milk for the production of a2 Platinum infant formula.

Fletcher Building was up 1 percent while Contact Energy and Z Energy both rose about 0.7 percent each. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)