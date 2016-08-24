SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 24Australian shares
struggled to advance on Wednesday as mixed earnings reports
offset a boost from firmer mining and bank stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 was up just 0.01 points at 5,555.0
at 0224 GMT.
Ardent Leisure Group surged as much as 19 percent
after unveiling a 32 percent rise in annual profit. Ardent
profited from rising numbers of Chinese visitors to its theme
parks and the successful rollout of U.S. family entertainment
centres.
Air carrier Qantas, which posted a record annual
profit, was 2.6 percent firmer. It also declared its first final
dividend in eight years.
But retail and resources conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd
, Australia's No.1 company by sales, was down 3 percent
after recording its worst net profit in 15 years.
Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
were modestly higher, helped by firmer base metals
prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
8.7 points or 0.1 percent to 7,458.56 as investors took a pause
after five consecutive sessions of gains.
A2 Milk led losses, down 6.5 percent, on profit
taking after the stock had gained strongly ahead of the
company's full-year results. The results released on Wednesday
showed A2 Milk's revenue was up more than 120 percent, in line
with expectations.
Comvita continued to edge down, losing 2 percent
after the natural health products company said in its full-year
results released the previous day that regulatory changes in
China might slow demand in its key market.
Power company Mercury NZ lost 1.1 percent while
freight company Freightways fell 0.8 percent.
Retirement village operator Metlifecare rose 5.1
percent after it announced its full-year net profits were up 86
percent.
(Reporting by James Regan and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Kim Coghill)