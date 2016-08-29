The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4 percent as of 0232
GMT. The benchmark lost 0.5 percent last Friday.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a global monetary policy
conference last Friday that the case for a rate increase had
grown stronger, but she did not indicate when the Fed might hike
rates.
However, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested a move
could come at the central bank's September policy meeting if the
economy was doing well.
Following Yellen's speech, prices for fed funds futures
implied investors see roughly a 60 percent chance of a December
hike, up from just above 50 percent on Thursday, while chances
of a September hike stood at 36 percent, up from 21
percent.
Investors will also look out for U.S. payroll data due later
this week that could determine the course of future interest
rate hikes.
"What we're seeing at the moment is a little bit of caution
that the RBA's rate cutting on table might be deferred if the
U.S. raises rates," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist with Sydney-based CMC Markets.
"That's leading to some pressure on some previously well-
favoured areas like consumer staples, utilities and industrials
stocks."
Energy and consumer cyclical stocks were the biggest losers
on the main index.
Energy stocks took a beating on weakened oil prices as
output from Iraq rose.
Oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum lost 3
percent, while its peer Oil Search Ltd lost 2.1
percent.
The gold index shed 3.8 percent as the yellow metal
edged lower on a steady dollar.
Gold miners Newcrest and Northern Star Resources
lost 2.9 percent and 3.15 percent respectively.
Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd
lost 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
marginally lower as gains in industrial stocks were offset by
losses in financials, with banks Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp among
the worst performers.
Shares of Auckland International Airport rose 0.28
percent, after it reported a jump in full-year profit and issued
upbeat guidance.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Anusha Ravindranath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)