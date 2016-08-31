By Rushil Dutta
Aug. 31 Australian shares reached their lowest
in more than six weeks on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar
strengthened ahead of U.S. jobs data this week, hurting basic
materials and energy stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 53.39 points, or 0.97
percent, to 5424.9 by 0239 GMT, its lowest since mid-July. The
benchmark had closed marginally higher on Tuesday.
The dollar rose to a three-week high against a basket of
currencies as investors looked ahead to U.S. payroll data this
week, seeking clues to when the Federal Reserve may next raise
interest rates after U.S. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said
that jobs data could influence any rate decision.
"Traders are quite concerned that if we see strong (job)
numbers on Friday, it could push up the U.S. dollar further and
drag down commodity prices," said Angus Nicholson, an analyst
with IG Markets.
"I think people are trying to hedge a bit and position
themselves against that potential outcome."
Basic materials led the losses, with mining majors BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd falling about
3.2 percent each. Fortescue Metals shed over 3 percent.
Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources
shed 4.4 percent and 3.5 percent respectively as gold
hit a two-month low.
Oil stocks fell on weaker crude oil futures, with oil
producers Woodside Petroleum, Santos Ltd, and
Oil Search Ltd down 0.9 percent to 2.9 percent.
Financials, the biggest constituent on the index, wiped out
the previous session's gains, with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia losing 1.6 percent and Westpac Banking
1.3 percent down.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7388.81 points.
Minor gains in consumer staples and utilities were offset by
financials falling over 1 percent. Basic materials were also
among the biggest losers.
Westpac Banking Corp, among top losers, lost 1.8
percent, while Fonterra Shareholders' Fund was 1
percent lower.
(Reporting by Rushill Dutta; Additional reporting by Anusha
Ravindranath; Editing by Eric Meijer)